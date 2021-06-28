0
Monday 28 June 2021 - 04:22

Classified British Defense Ministry Papers Discovered at Bus Stop

Story Code : 940408
Classified British Defense Ministry Papers Discovered at Bus Stop
The "almost 50 pages" describe details of British military operations, including Royal Navy warship HMS Defender's passage through Ukrainian waters off the Crimea coast last week, and the likely Russian reaction, Bloomberg reported.

They also detail plans for a possible British military presence in Afghanistan after the United States-led NATO operation there concludes.

"There's an internal investigation into that situation," Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told Sky News on Sunday. "It's something that none of us want to see."

Most of the documents were marked "official sensitive", which is a "relatively low level" of classification, the BBC reported.

An exception was one "Secret UK Eyes Only" document addressed to Defense Secretary Ben Wallace that outlines a US request for British assistance in Afghanistan, and asks whether any British special forces will remain in the country once the American withdrawal is complete.

The BBC did not report further details of the Afghanistan operation described in the documents due to the sensitivity of the matter. A ministry spokesman said an employee had reported the loss of sensitive papers, adding that "it would be inappropriate to comment further".
