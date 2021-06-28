0
Monday 28 June 2021 - 04:24

Trump Says Had ‘Good Relationship’ with Putin despite Sanctions against Nord Stream 2

Story Code : 940409
Trump Says Had ‘Good Relationship’ with Putin despite Sanctions against Nord Stream 2
“I stopped the pipeline, I sanctioned them all over the place and I had a good relationship with Putin but that’s a good thing, that’s not a bad thing”, Trump said at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio on Saturday, during his first rally since leaving office, Sputnik reported.

Nord Stream 2, which is currently over 90 percent complete, aims to lay a 745-mile twin pipeline to transport gas from Russia directly to Germany via the Baltic Sea, passing through the territorial waters of Denmark, Finland, and Sweden.

Moscow views the US sanctions against the project as an example of unfair competition meant to boost US LNG exports, calling the pipeline a purely economic project that should not be politicized.

Trump’s remarks followed the former POTUS sending his “warmest regards” to the Russian president as Trump wished Joe Biden “good luck” in the run-up to the 16 June Putin-Biden summit in Geneva.

"As president, I had a great and very productive meeting in Helsinki, Finland, with President Putin of Russia. Despite the belated Fake News portrayal of the meeting, the United States won much, including the respect of President Putin and Russia," Trump added in a statement earlier this week.

The 45th US president was referring to the July 2018 bilateral summit in the Finnish capital, where Trump and Putin discussed an array of pressing international issues of mutual interest.

The comments came after Trump expressed surprise during a campaign speech in Bemidji, Minnesota in September 2020 as to why anyone would criticize him for aiming to be on good terms with the Russian president.

"It's okay to have a relationship. You don't have to go to wars. We don't have to lose our great soldiers. We don't have to. It's good. If I got along with Putin, somebody said 'He gets along well with Putin!' And I'm saying to myself 'But isn't that sort of a good thing?' Is that bad?" Trump said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Major Trump Donor Owned Security Firm That Trained Khashoggi Killers
Major Trump Donor Owned Security Firm That Trained Khashoggi Killers
Drone Attack against Major Indian Airbase Leaves 2 Dead
Drone Attack against Major Indian Airbase Leaves 2 Dead
27 June 2021
A Car Bomb Explosion Leaves 3 Dead in Northern Syria
A Car Bomb Explosion Leaves 3 Dead in Northern Syria
27 June 2021
Italy Dismisses Any Increase of Military Presence in Libya
Italy Dismisses Any Increase of Military Presence in Libya
27 June 2021
Helicopter Carrying Colombia
Helicopter Carrying Colombia's President Duque Struck by Bullets in Attack
26 June 2021
Yemeni Children Raise the Voice: UN Partner in Crimes against Us
Yemeni Children Raise the Voice: UN Partner in Crimes against Us
26 June 2021
US Threatens Arabs: Sanctions vs. Normalizing Ties With Syria
US Threatens Arabs: Sanctions vs. Normalizing Ties With Syria
26 June 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows to Keep Serving the Lebanese People on Every Level: Iranian Fuel Promise Still Valid
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows to Keep Serving the Lebanese People on Every Level: Iranian Fuel Promise Still Valid
25 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives First Dose of Iranian-Made Coronavirus Vaccine
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives First Dose of Iranian-Made Coronavirus Vaccine
25 June 2021
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Heavily Bombard Yemen
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Heavily Bombard Yemen's Marib
25 June 2021
650 US Troops to Remain in Afghanistan after Complete Pullout
650 US Troops to Remain in Afghanistan after Complete Pullout
25 June 2021
Ashraf Ghani Arrives in US to Meet with Joe Biden
Ashraf Ghani Arrives in US to Meet with Joe Biden
25 June 2021
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
Russia Vows to Keep Supporting Syria in Fight against Terrorism
24 June 2021