Iran Will ‘Never’ Give Nuclear Site Images to UN Watchdog as Monitoring Deal Expires

Islam Times - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said a 3-month technical agreement that Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency had signed in February has not been extended and none of the recordings of Iran’s nuclear sites has been submitted to the UN nuclear agency either.

Asked by a lawmaker whether the Supreme National Security Council of Iran has made any decision about the extension of the three-month technical agreement with the IAEA, Qalibaf announced at an open session of the Parliament on Sunday that the agreement has not been extended after the three-month period.The speaker also emphasized that none of the recordings of the Iranian nuclear sites would be provided to the IAEA.The information recorded offline at the Iranian nuclear sites is kept by Tehran, Qalibaf noted, giving an assurance that the parliamentary laws are being fully implemented.According to a three-month technical agreement with the IAEA, Iran has been recording information offline at its nuclear sites, but had warned that a lack of breakthrough in the Vienna negotiations on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] would mean that the UN nuclear agency will have no access to the information, the cameras will be turned off, and the data will be deleted.A new round of talks to revive the nuclear deal began in Vienna on April 6 between Iran and the remaining members of the nuclear deal, namely the UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany.The US left the JCPOA in 2018 and restored the economic sanctions that the accord had lifted. Tehran retaliated with remedial nuclear measures that it is entitled to take under the JCPOA’s Paragraph 36.The current negotiations examine the potential of revitalization of the nuclear deal and the US’ likely return to it.