0
Monday 28 June 2021 - 09:47

Union of Terrorism: Boko Haram Pledges Allegiance to Daesh in a Video

Story Code : 940477
Union of Terrorism: Boko Haram Pledges Allegiance to Daesh in a Video
The video, obtained by Reuters, showed several hundred armed terrorists gathering in the bush and making statements to the camera.

"We will unite together to fight the [opposition]”, a Boko Haram fighter said in the Hausa language. “Now that we're united, any upcoming event, will by far exceed what transpired in the past.”

The video sparked fears that ISWAP is consolidating control of the militancy in northeastern Nigeria since the Boko Haram leader’s death last month.

However, some observers do not see the video as proof that all Boko Haram fighters are ready to join ISWAP, as the two groups have been in violent rivalry for years.

The pledge of allegiance, nevertheless, might have dangerous consequences for Nigerian security, because an empowered ISWAP could have the potential to attack the Nigerian military.

According to the latest figures by the United Nations, some 350,000 people have died as a result of the 12-year insurgency and subsequent humanitarian crisis in Nigeria.

Vincent Foucher, a researcher at the French National Centre for Scientific Research who is an expert on West African politics, said the video proves that ISWAP was gaining control, as the terrorist group increasingly claims attacks in areas that have traditionally been Boko Haram’s zones of influence.

In addition, a drop in violence against civilians in areas where Boko Haram operated shows the consolidation of power and control by ISWAP, he added.

Other experts, however, dismissed the video as propaganda, stressing that it did not feature senior Boko Haram leaders.

“Boko Haram is still very much divided” and it will continue to fight against ISWAP, said Bulama Bukarti, a senior analyst with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

Previously in 2015, Boko Haram’s leader had released an audio message in which he appeared to be pledging allegiance to Daesh.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Faction Says Will Target US Warplanes
Iraqi Faction Says Will Target US Warplanes
Union of Terrorism: Boko Haram Pledges Allegiance to Daesh in a Video
Union of Terrorism: Boko Haram Pledges Allegiance to Daesh in a Video
28 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Western Countries for Sheltering Terrorists
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Western Countries for Sheltering Terrorists
28 June 2021
“Israeli” FM: “Mistakes” Were Made in Relations with US during Bibi Era, “We’ll Fix Them”
“Israeli” FM: “Mistakes” Were Made in Relations with US during Bibi Era, “We’ll Fix Them”
28 June 2021
Major Trump Donor Owned Security Firm That Trained Khashoggi Killers
Major Trump Donor Owned Security Firm That Trained Khashoggi Killers
27 June 2021
Drone Attack against Major Indian Airbase Leaves 2 Dead
Drone Attack against Major Indian Airbase Leaves 2 Dead
27 June 2021
A Car Bomb Explosion Leaves 3 Dead in Northern Syria
A Car Bomb Explosion Leaves 3 Dead in Northern Syria
27 June 2021
Italy Dismisses Any Increase of Military Presence in Libya
Italy Dismisses Any Increase of Military Presence in Libya
27 June 2021
Helicopter Carrying Colombia
Helicopter Carrying Colombia's President Duque Struck by Bullets in Attack
26 June 2021
Yemeni Children Raise the Voice: UN Partner in Crimes against Us
Yemeni Children Raise the Voice: UN Partner in Crimes against Us
26 June 2021
US Threatens Arabs: Sanctions vs. Normalizing Ties With Syria
US Threatens Arabs: Sanctions vs. Normalizing Ties With Syria
26 June 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows to Keep Serving the Lebanese People on Every Level: Iranian Fuel Promise Still Valid
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows to Keep Serving the Lebanese People on Every Level: Iranian Fuel Promise Still Valid
25 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives First Dose of Iranian-Made Coronavirus Vaccine
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives First Dose of Iranian-Made Coronavirus Vaccine
25 June 2021