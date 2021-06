Islam Times - Ebrahim Raeisi will be sworn in as the 8th president of Iran at a ceremony in the Parliament on August 3, an MP said.

The vice speaker of the Iranian Parliament said the swearing-in ceremony for President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi will be held on Tuesday, August 3.The arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony are being made, Ali Nikzad added.A number of foreign guests are expected to take part in the event.Raeisi, the incumbent Judiciary Chief of Iran, won the June 18 presidential election by garnering over 62 percent of the votes.