0
Monday 28 June 2021 - 11:39

Seven Dead, 50 Hurt in Bangladesh Blast Likely Caused by Gas Line

Story Code : 940497
Seven Dead, 50 Hurt in Bangladesh Blast Likely Caused by Gas Line
Police said the explosion was so forceful that it broke the windows of at least four moving buses, injuring dozens of passengers on board.

Dhaka police Chief Shafiqur Rahman said at least seven people were killed in the explosion, though the fire service offered a lower death toll of three. Police and fire service officials said 50 people were injured.

"Fire service officers are at the scene. They will investigate the reason of the explosion. But primarily we believe methane gas accumulated and concentrated in the pipeline and then exploded in the ground floor," Dhaka Metropolitan Police Joint Commissioner Syed Nurul Islam told AFP.

He ruled out foul play, saying the Bangladeshi capital has witnessed several similar explosions in recent years.

Witnesses told local media the blast had reduced the building - which houses a restaurant, an electronics shop and several other stores - to rubble.

Police said at least two adjacent buildings were also partially damaged.

"At least four of the injured are in critical condition," said Samanta Lal Sen, a top doctor at the Sheikh Hasina Burn Hospital, where a dozen of the injured were taken for treatment.

A police bomb disposal unit rushed to the spot.

"We are analyzing the nature of the explosion as the ground floor of the building was destroyed," unit leader Rahmatullah Chowdhury told The Daily Star.
Related Stories
Seven Dead, Several Injured in Austria Terror Attack
Islam Times - At least seven people are thought to have been killed with several others injured in multiple gun and suspected suicide attacks near a synagogue in Vienna.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Faction Says Will Target US Warplanes
Iraqi Faction Says Will Target US Warplanes
Union of Terrorism: Boko Haram Pledges Allegiance to Daesh in a Video
Union of Terrorism: Boko Haram Pledges Allegiance to Daesh in a Video
28 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Western Countries for Sheltering Terrorists
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Western Countries for Sheltering Terrorists
28 June 2021
“Israeli” FM: “Mistakes” Were Made in Relations with US during Bibi Era, “We’ll Fix Them”
“Israeli” FM: “Mistakes” Were Made in Relations with US during Bibi Era, “We’ll Fix Them”
28 June 2021
Major Trump Donor Owned Security Firm That Trained Khashoggi Killers
Major Trump Donor Owned Security Firm That Trained Khashoggi Killers
27 June 2021
Drone Attack against Major Indian Airbase Leaves 2 Dead
Drone Attack against Major Indian Airbase Leaves 2 Dead
27 June 2021
A Car Bomb Explosion Leaves 3 Dead in Northern Syria
A Car Bomb Explosion Leaves 3 Dead in Northern Syria
27 June 2021
Italy Dismisses Any Increase of Military Presence in Libya
Italy Dismisses Any Increase of Military Presence in Libya
27 June 2021
Helicopter Carrying Colombia
Helicopter Carrying Colombia's President Duque Struck by Bullets in Attack
26 June 2021
Yemeni Children Raise the Voice: UN Partner in Crimes against Us
Yemeni Children Raise the Voice: UN Partner in Crimes against Us
26 June 2021
US Threatens Arabs: Sanctions vs. Normalizing Ties With Syria
US Threatens Arabs: Sanctions vs. Normalizing Ties With Syria
26 June 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows to Keep Serving the Lebanese People on Every Level: Iranian Fuel Promise Still Valid
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows to Keep Serving the Lebanese People on Every Level: Iranian Fuel Promise Still Valid
25 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives First Dose of Iranian-Made Coronavirus Vaccine
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives First Dose of Iranian-Made Coronavirus Vaccine
25 June 2021