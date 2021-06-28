0
Monday 28 June 2021 - 11:48

Iraqi Faction Says Will Target US Warplanes

Story Code : 940501
Iraqi Faction Says Will Target US Warplanes
On Monday morning, the Iraqi resistance group Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada faction reacted to the US overnight attack on al-Hashd al-Sha'abi positions on the Iraq-Syria border.

"From now on, our war with the American occupiers will be unlimited, and the first step in this war will be to target their hostile planes in the skies of our dear Iraq," Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada announced.

This morning, news sources in Iraq and Syria reported an unidentified airstrike on positions in the al-Bukamal area on the Iraq-Syria border; minutes later, it was revealed that the attack was on a logistics base of the Al-Hashd al-Sha'abi's 14th Brigade.

Minutes later, the Pentagon issued a statement acknowledging responsibility for the attack, noting that it was at the behest of President Joe Biden.

The airstrike killed four Iraqi forces and injured some others.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Faction Says Will Target US Warplanes
Iraqi Faction Says Will Target US Warplanes
Union of Terrorism: Boko Haram Pledges Allegiance to Daesh in a Video
Union of Terrorism: Boko Haram Pledges Allegiance to Daesh in a Video
28 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Western Countries for Sheltering Terrorists
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Western Countries for Sheltering Terrorists
28 June 2021
“Israeli” FM: “Mistakes” Were Made in Relations with US during Bibi Era, “We’ll Fix Them”
“Israeli” FM: “Mistakes” Were Made in Relations with US during Bibi Era, “We’ll Fix Them”
28 June 2021
Major Trump Donor Owned Security Firm That Trained Khashoggi Killers
Major Trump Donor Owned Security Firm That Trained Khashoggi Killers
27 June 2021
Drone Attack against Major Indian Airbase Leaves 2 Dead
Drone Attack against Major Indian Airbase Leaves 2 Dead
27 June 2021
A Car Bomb Explosion Leaves 3 Dead in Northern Syria
A Car Bomb Explosion Leaves 3 Dead in Northern Syria
27 June 2021
Italy Dismisses Any Increase of Military Presence in Libya
Italy Dismisses Any Increase of Military Presence in Libya
27 June 2021
Helicopter Carrying Colombia
Helicopter Carrying Colombia's President Duque Struck by Bullets in Attack
26 June 2021
Yemeni Children Raise the Voice: UN Partner in Crimes against Us
Yemeni Children Raise the Voice: UN Partner in Crimes against Us
26 June 2021
US Threatens Arabs: Sanctions vs. Normalizing Ties With Syria
US Threatens Arabs: Sanctions vs. Normalizing Ties With Syria
26 June 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows to Keep Serving the Lebanese People on Every Level: Iranian Fuel Promise Still Valid
Sayyed Nasrallah Vows to Keep Serving the Lebanese People on Every Level: Iranian Fuel Promise Still Valid
25 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives First Dose of Iranian-Made Coronavirus Vaccine
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives First Dose of Iranian-Made Coronavirus Vaccine
25 June 2021