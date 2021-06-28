Iraqi Faction Says Will Target US Warplanes

Islam Times - In response to the US attack, in which four Iraqi forces were killed and some others injured, Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada faction announced that US warplanes would be targeted from now on.

On Monday morning, the Iraqi resistance group Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada faction reacted to the US overnight attack on al-Hashd al-Sha'abi positions on the Iraq-Syria border."From now on, our war with the American occupiers will be unlimited, and the first step in this war will be to target their hostile planes in the skies of our dear Iraq," Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada announced.This morning, news sources in Iraq and Syria reported an unidentified airstrike on positions in the al-Bukamal area on the Iraq-Syria border; minutes later, it was revealed that the attack was on a logistics base of the Al-Hashd al-Sha'abi's 14th Brigade.Minutes later, the Pentagon issued a statement acknowledging responsibility for the attack, noting that it was at the behest of President Joe Biden.The airstrike killed four Iraqi forces and injured some others.