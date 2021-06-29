US Attack Is to Weaken Iraq, Its Security Forces and PMU: Iraqi Hashed Shaabi

Islam Times - The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units [PMU, also known as the Hashd Shaabi] condemned the US aggression that targeted its forces near the border with Syria, stressing that it reserves the right to respond to these attacks on Iraqi soil as it held the perpetrators accountable.

The PMU also stated, “The American drones targeted three of our military positions in al-Qaim, inside Iraqi borders”.It further confirmed that “The attack left three martyrs who were performing their duty to ban ‘Daesh’ terrorists from infiltrating from Syria to Iraq”, adding that “The martyrs were performing their duty under the joint operations command and were not involved in any anti-foreign presence activity”.Furthermore, the Hashd Shaabi pointed out, “Our targeted points don't contain any weapons warehouses as the US forces claimed to justify their crime”.It said, “The attack comes within the framework of weakening Iraq, its security forces and the Popular Mobilization Units [PMU] in favor of strengthening terrorist groups”.In a related notion, Iraqi Sayyed Shuhada Brigades SG Abu Alaa al-Walai said, “The US failed in the Shia-Shia fighting and creating sedition between the PMU and the Security Forces”.Al-Walaai went on to say that “Operation al-Quds Sword, Raisi’s victory in Iran, the steadfastness of Ansarullah in Yemen and the Bahraini people, all angered the American occupation, so it bombed the PMU posts”.For his part, the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces condemned the US air attack, considering it “a blatant and unacceptable violation of our sovereignty”.The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasoul, called for “calm and avoiding escalation in all its forms”, noting that “investigations and necessary communiques will be conducted at various levels to prevent such violations.