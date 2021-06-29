0
Tuesday 29 June 2021 - 02:57

Hezbollah Condemns the US Aggression Targeting the Iraqi-Syrian Border

Hezbollah strongly condemns the treacherous US aggression that targeted the Iraqi-Syrian border at dawn today [Monday, June 28, 2021] and led to the martyrdom of a number of Mujahedeen.

Hezbollah asserts that what the US warplanes have done is a blatant attack on the sovereignty of the two brotherly countries to weaken their capabilities in resisting terrorist and Takfiri groups.

Hezbollah praises the Iraqi official and popular stances that have unanimously rejected the aggression.

Hezbollah expresses its deep condolences to the heroic martyrs, stressing that all the American raids will increase the insistence of the Iraqi people on their right to liberate their country and defend their people and their mujahedeen, stressing that the region will not enjoy stability and security before US occupation forces are expelled from both countries.
