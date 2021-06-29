US Commander Found Dead in Qatar

Islam Times - The commander of an Air Force Red Horse squadron has died while deployed to Qatar to support Operation Inherent Resolve, the US Department of Defense announced.

Lt Col James C Willis, 55, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was found dead at 7:30 am June 26 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, according to a US Air Forces Central news release.The noncombat-related incident is under investigation.