NATO Launches Military Drill in Black Sea despite Russian Warnings

Islam Times - The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) launched a multinational exercise called 'Sea Breez 2021' in the Black Sea on Monday, despite Russian warnings.

The military drill, which will last two weeks, is attended by about 5,000 military personnel from NATO member states and allies.Ukraine has stated that the main purpose of the military drill is to gain experience in joint multinational peace and security operations.Russia's foreign ministry, however, said the military drill by NATO is aimed at creating instability along Russia's borders.The Russian embassy in Washington last week called for the exercise to be canceled. Russia's Defense Ministry also stressed that it would respond if necessary to protect the country's national security.The Black Sea is the main arena of confrontation between Russia and the West.NATO naval units are constantly on the Black Sea, holding annual drills off the coasts of Georgia and Ukraine in which Russia is considered the ultimate enemy.In recent years, NATO has had a large presence near Russia and its border areas under the pretext of Moscow's anti-Western threats.Relations between the West and Moscow have been strained since 2014 due to the expansion of NATO military influence, especially that of the United States near Russia and Eastern Europe, the Ukraine crisis, the Baltic Sea and the situation in Syria.