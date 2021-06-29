0
Tuesday 29 June 2021 - 04:07

Nigerians Hold Demonstration to Support Sheikh Zakzaky

Story Code : 940623
Nigerians chanted slogans condemning the continued detention of Sheikh Zakzaky. 

The demonstrators held placards and pictures of Sheikh Zakzaky in support of the leader of the Islamic Movement.

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife were arrested on December 13, 2015, during a Nigerian military raid on a Husseiniyah in the town of Zaria.

In recent months, Nigerians have repeatedly staged demonstrations in various cities demanding the release of Sheikh Zakzaky, but Nigerian security forces have cracked down on them.
