Tuesday 29 June 2021 - 04:36

India Moves 50,000 Troops to China Border in New Military ‘Offensive’ Posture: Report

“Over the past few months, India has moved troops and fighter jet squadrons to three distinct areas along its border with China… All in all, India now has roughly 200,000 troops focused on the border” marking an increase of more than 40 percent compared to last year, Bloomberg News reported Sunday, citing four people familiar with the matter.

“The redeployment will allow Indian commanders more options to attack and seize territory in China -- if necessary -- in a strategy known as ‘offensive defense’,” the report added, citing one of the sources.

“That includes a lighter footprint involving more helicopters to airlift soldiers from valley to valley along with artillery pieces like the M777 howitzer built by [British] BAE Systems Inc.,” it further noted.

The latest maneuvering follows a period of relative calm after a summer of fighting last year that saw India lose control over about 300 square kilometers of land along the disputed mountainous terrain, leaving 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead, according to the report.

Although India and China battled in the Himalayas in 1962, New Delhi’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British colonialists left the subcontinent, with the long-time rivals fighting three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir.

However, since the deadliest India-China clashes in decades last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to ease tensions with Islamabad to focus primarily on countering Beijing.

India’s northern region of Ladakh — where Indian and Chinese troops clashed several times last year — “has seen the largest increase in troop levels,” the report underlined, citing three of the sources.
