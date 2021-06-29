0
Tuesday 29 June 2021 - 11:18

Iran's Chemical Defense Power Should Be Improved

Story Code : 940674
Iran
He made the remarks addressing the Fourth National Conference on Chemical Defense held simultaneous with the chemical attack on Sardasht and Halabja.

"If those involved in the chemical bombing of Sardasht and Halabja had been sentenced in courts, we would have not been witnessing the use of chemical weapons by countries today," he said.

He added that although human rights and respect for human life are discussed across the world, chemical weapons are unfortunately used to secure the interests of the arrogant power. "This proves that the international conventions have no deterrent power," Jalali underscored.

He criticized the westerners for their support for use of chemical weapons across the globe, despite the slogans for the protection of human rights.

"It is very important to produce equipment that protects us against chemical threats, and we need to have strong industries in this field," he said.

On June 28, 1987, when the Iraqi imposed war against Iran was its peak, the Saddam regime’s launched chemical weapons on Sardasht, northwest Iran, which can be categorized as one of the most adverse humanitarian crimes after the First World War.

As a result of this war crime, some 130 out of 12,000 people residing in Sardasht lost their lives while more than 8,000 others suffered injuries. Although 33 years have passed since the attack, people are still suffering from its consequences.
