Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah receives the head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh and the accompanying delegation.

Both leaders discussed operation al-Quds Sword, which would enable the Palestine Resistance and the Axis of Resistance to build upon, as well as employ and organize all efforts in order to reach the decisive and final victory.Sayyed Nasrallah and Haniyeh affirmed the depth of the relationship between Hezbollah and Hamas and its primary position in the Axis of Resistance as