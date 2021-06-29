Turkish Police Launch Operations to Catch 47 Suspects over Failed Coup

Islam Times - Turkish police launched widespread operations to capture 47 suspects over their alleged ties with a network believed to be behind a coup attempt in 2016, local media reported Tuesday.

Acting upon the order of the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul, operations have begun simultaneously in 24 provinces, the state-run Anadolu Agency said.It added that Istanbul prosecutors issued the detention warrants within the scope of the investigation into the network's structuring in the Turkish army, Xinhua news agency reported.According to the agency, those targeted in the operations, including soldiers on active duty, have suspected connections with the network headed by US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen.The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup attempt in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed.