Hamas: Arab–Israeli Normalization Will Intensify Zionist Aggression

Islam Times - A spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in response to the opening of the Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi said that this action has been accompanied by a demolition operation in the Silwan neighborhood in occupied Palestine.

Hazem Qasim stressed that the opening of the Zionist regime embassy coincided with the demolition of the Silwan alley in occupied Quds, confirming the constant warnings that the normalization of relations with other Arab states would intensify the regime's aggression against the Palestinian people.In line with another betrayal of the nation and cause of Palestine and the entire Islamic and Arab ummah; The Zionist regime announced today the official opening of its embassy in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.Coinciding with this event, Bahrain announced the introduction of Khalid Yusuf Al-Jalahma as its first ambassador in occupied Palestine.The opening of the embassy comes weeks after the 12-day war in Gaza, in which at least 256 Palestinians, including 67 innocent children, were martyred by the Zionist regime and more than 2,000 others were injured.The UAE, Bahrain agreement with the Zionist regime was formally signed on September 15, 2020 in the presence of former US President Donald Trump, while the two small Arab states revealed their long-standing secret relationship with the Zionists.