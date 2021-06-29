Former South African President Sentenced to 15-Month Prison

Islam Times - South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months in jail by the country's highest court.

After months of brazenly defying court orders to appear in front of a sprawling corruption investigation spanning his nine years as president, South Africa's top court ruled on Tuesday (local time) that Jacob Zuma was in contempt and handed him a 15-month prison sentence.The sentence comes after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt for defying its order to appear at an inquiry into corruption while he was president.Zuma's time in power, which ended in 2018, was dogged by graft allegations.Businessmen were accused of conspiring with politicians to influence the decision-making process.