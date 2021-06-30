Iranian Navy Holds Drill in Caspian Sea

Islam Times - The Iranian Navy launched an exercise in the Caspian Sea on Wednesday, Iranian media reported.

The naval exercise, codenamed ‘Sustainable Security 1400’, covers an area of around 77,000 square kilometers in Iran’s territorial waters of the Caspian Sea, according to Tasnim news agency.The drill involves various units and equipment of the Iranian Navy, including corvettes, planes and helicopters, naval drones, electronic warfare systems, as well as Navy marines and commandos.Participants in the exercise practice different offense and defense tactics for the protection of the Islamic Republic’s northern maritime borders and ensuring the safety of shipping routes.The Iranian Air Force and Air Defense support the naval units by covering the war game zone’s airspace, the Iranian agency added.