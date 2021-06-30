Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Hit Saudi Camps near Maarib

Islam Times - Yemeni revolutionaries hit Saudi military camps in the Arab impoverished country with ballistic missiles.

Two Badr-1 ballistic missiles hit two Saudi camps near Maarib, Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Tuesday.“Tuesday afternoon, the rocketry force has targeted Sahn Al-Jin camp and the Third Military Zone camp with two Badr1 ballistic missiles”, Saree said in series of tweets.“A ballistic missile strike was accurately carried out & led to injuries or deaths of dozens of Saudi-backed forces & mercenaries including military commanders”, Saree added.“Claims by media outlets belonging to aggression powers about targeting civilian sites are false and baseless. Our rocket and drone strikes target clear and well-known military positions,” he said, stressing that all necessary operational measures are taken by the Yemeni Armed Forces to protect civilians.”“All our operations comply with international and humanitarian law as well as its regulations”, he stressed.