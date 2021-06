Islam Times - Pakistani Prime Minister said that his country is under pressure from the US and other Western powers over the country's appropriate ties with China

Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan was under pressure from the US and other Western powers over the country's multilateral ties with China and promised to never buckle under pressure, according to CGTN.Pakistan and China enjoy a very special relationship spanning over 70 years, and nothing could alter these time-tested relations, Imran Khan added.