Wednesday 30 June 2021 - 11:44

Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq Leader Qais Khazali: If the US Continues Its Bloodshed, We Are Capable of Responding

“Our tactic in the previous stage was to deplete the military capability of the enemy to force it to leave [Iraq], but the American enemy proved that it has no respect for the blood of the sons of the [Iraqi] nation,” Qais Khazali said in televised remarks on Tuesday night.

“We are not bloodthirsty warmongers, and the resistance will refrain from shedding blood in its operations as much as possible,” added the head of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, a faction of Hashd al-Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilization Units [PMU].

In the early hours of Monday, the US military conducted airstrikes against three targets purportedly belonging to Iraqi resistance groups along the Iraqi-Syrian border.

Hashd al-Sha’abi said four Iraqi fighters were killed in the attack targeting the headquarters of the 14th Brigade of the PMU.

“The American enemy started the murder and brought the battle to this level,” Khazali said. “The resistance’s operation has entered a new phase.”

The leader of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq also pledged “an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth, and if the US continues its bloodshed, we are capable [of responding].”
