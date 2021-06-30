“Israeli” Forces Arrest 18 Palestinians in Raids across WB

Islam Times - “Israeli” forces have detained 18 Palestinians and injured several others in several raids across the occupied West Bank.

Wafa News Agency reported that “Israeli” forces raided Jalazone refugee camp, north of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, and arrested two Palestinians at their homes overnight on Wednesday.The raids sparked clashes with the residents of the area, during which “Israeli” troops fired barrages of tear gas and stun grenades.To the northwest of Ramallah, two other Palestinians were arrested by “Israeli” soldiers who stormed and ransacked their houses in Kafr Ni'ma town.They also raided Bili’in village, west of the city, arresting another Palestinian.In Nablus, “Israeli” military vehicles stormed al-Ma’ajin neighborhood. A resident was arrested during the raid.Two others were detained in separate raids in Rujeib and Beit Dajan villages, southeast and east of Nablus City.Meanwhile, undercover “Israeli” forces infiltrated into the Jenin refugee camp and kidnapped a resident identified as Ashraf al-Qaisi.Uniform soldiers later stormed the camp in Jenin and opened fire at the residents who attempted to block their passage, wounding three, including a woman.“Israeli” forces carried out similar raids in Anzah village and Arraba town, southwest of Jenin, and detained three Palestinians.In the southern part of the West Bank, “Israeli” soldiers stormed the Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem City, and arrested two teens at their houses.The arrests sparked clashes with soldiers and a Palestinian young man was hit by live ammunition fired by the “Israeli” troops.Three other Palestinians were detained in Husan and Artas villages in Bethlehem Province.Moreover, “Israeli” forces detained a Palestinian during a raid in the southern part of al-Khalil [Hebron] city.The “Israeli” military frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the West Bank under the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.More than 7,000 Palestinians are held in “Israeli” jails. Hundreds have been incarcerated under the practice of administrative detention, which allows holding Palestinian inmates in “Israeli” prisons without trial or charge.Some Palestinian prisoners have even been held in administrative detention for up to eleven years.