0
Wednesday 30 June 2021 - 22:16

Guterres Urges US to Remove Iran Sanctions As Agreed Under JCPOA

Story Code : 940935
Guterres Urges US to Remove Iran Sanctions As Agreed Under JCPOA
Guterres made the appeal to Washington in a report to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, amid ongoing talks between the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal in the Austrian capital of Vienna aimed at reviving the JCPOA.

"I appeal to the United States to lift or waive its sanctions outlined in the plan," said Guterres, who also appealed to Iran to return to full implementation of the deal.

The UN chief further urged the administration of US President Joe Biden to "extend the waivers with regard to the trade in oil with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and fully renew waivers for nuclear non-proliferation projects."

Iran's top negotiator in the Vienna talks, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, has said Tehran has already made its tough decisions to save the agreement and it is now time for the other parties to act similarly.

Since April, representatives from Iran and the P4+1 group of countries — France, Britain, Germany, Russia, and China — have been holding talks in Vienna aimed at revitalizing the JCPOA and bringing the US back to compliance.

The US, under former president Donald Trump, left the nuclear deal in 2018 and initiated a “maximum pressure” policy against Iran, prompting Tehran to take remedial measures by gradually reducing its nuclear commitments under the deal.

Following a year of strategic patience, Iran resorted to its legal rights stipulated in Article 26 of the JCPOA, which grants a party the right to suspend its contractual commitments in case of non-compliance by other signatories.

The new US administration, of President Biden, has said it seeks to rejoin the deal, but it has taken no concrete action so far to make that happen.

Tehran insists that all sanctions should first be removed in a verifiable manner before the Islamic Republic reverses its remedial measures.

Araqchi said last week that all documents were now almost ready for a final deal and it was time for other parties to the accord to make up their minds.
Comment


Featured Stories
Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq Leader Qais Khazali: If the US Continues Its Bloodshed, We Are Capable of Responding
Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq Leader Qais Khazali: If the US Continues Its Bloodshed, We Are Capable of Responding
Germany Removes All Troops from Afghanistan, Ends Near 20-Year Military Stay
Germany Removes All Troops from Afghanistan, Ends Near 20-Year Military Stay
30 June 2021
Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Hit Saudi Camps near Maarib
Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Hit Saudi Camps near Maarib
30 June 2021
Iranian Navy Holds Drill in Caspian Sea
Iranian Navy Holds Drill in Caspian Sea
30 June 2021
US Statements on Peace in Yemen just Rhetoric: Ansarullah
US Statements on Peace in Yemen just Rhetoric: Ansarullah
29 June 2021
Rocket Missiles Hit US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor, Syria
Rocket Missiles Hit US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor, Syria
29 June 2021
Sources: Saudi Crown Prince Asks Israeli PM to Stand against Iran
Sources: Saudi Crown Prince Asks Israeli PM to Stand against Iran
29 June 2021
US Attack Is to Weaken Iraq, Its Security Forces and PMU: Iraqi Hashed Shaabi
US Attack Is to Weaken Iraq, Its Security Forces and PMU: Iraqi Hashed Shaabi
29 June 2021
Iraqi Faction Says Will Target US Warplanes
Iraqi Faction Says Will Target US Warplanes
28 June 2021
Union of Terrorism: Boko Haram Pledges Allegiance to Daesh in a Video
Union of Terrorism: Boko Haram Pledges Allegiance to Daesh in a Video
28 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Western Countries for Sheltering Terrorists
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Western Countries for Sheltering Terrorists
28 June 2021
“Israeli” FM: “Mistakes” Were Made in Relations with US during Bibi Era, “We’ll Fix Them”
“Israeli” FM: “Mistakes” Were Made in Relations with US during Bibi Era, “We’ll Fix Them”
28 June 2021
Major Trump Donor Owned Security Firm That Trained Khashoggi Killers
Major Trump Donor Owned Security Firm That Trained Khashoggi Killers
27 June 2021