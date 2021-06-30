Yemenis Continue Supporting Palestinian Cause Financially

Islam Times - Upon the request of the leader of Ansarullah movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddin Al-Houthi, the Yemenis continued fundraising in support of the Palestinian cause.

Member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi presented a side sheath as a gift to Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah in appreciation of his support to the Yemenis in face of the Saudi-led aggression and blockade. The sheath was sold at auction to the Yemenis in order to provide the revenues to the Palestinian resistance.Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.