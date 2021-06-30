Raeisi Pens Letter to Ayatollah Khamenei on Forming New Admin

Islam Times - Iranian President-Elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi has asked for Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's permission for concentrating on formation of a new administration.

In a letter penned to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Wed., Iranian President-Elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi seized this opportunity to express his thanks for Leader’s trust, support, wise guidance during his tenure in the Judiciary as well as his special attention to the performance and activity of the Judiciary in the last two years in his recent meeting with the officials of the Judiciary Branch.In this letter, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi pointed to the significance of affairs of future government and the limited time left to prepare preliminary measures for formation of the next administration and asked the Leader to allow him to focus on preparing the preparations for the formation of a new government in the remaining time.Raeisi also requested Leader of the Islamic Revolution to adopt necessary decision regarding the appointment of new Judiciary Chief at his sole discretion.It should be noted that Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi was elected as 8th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 13 Presidential Election (Iran 2021 Presidential Election) by garnering 18,021,945 votes.