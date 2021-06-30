0
Wednesday 30 June 2021 - 23:30

UN Chief Sounds Alarm over Abuses against Kashmiri Children by India

Story Code : 940952
UN Chief Sounds Alarm over Abuses against Kashmiri Children by India
"I call upon the [Indian] government to take preventive measures to protect children, including by ending the use of pellets against children, ensuring that children are not associated in any way to security forces, and endorsing the Safe Schools Declaration and the Vancouver Principles," Guterres said in the UN Report on Children 2021 released on Tuesday.

The UN report cited numerous violations involving Indian forces attacking Kashmiri children in the Indian-administered Kashmir.

"A total of 39 children (33 boys, 6 girls) were killed (9) and maimed (30) by pellet guns (11) and torture (2) by unidentified perpetrators (13) (including resulting from explosive remnants of war (7), crossfire between unidentified armed groups and Indian security forces (3), crossfire between unidentified armed groups, and grenade attacks (3)), Indian security forces (13), and crossfire and shelling across the line of control (13)," it said.

The UN secretary-general also condemned the military occupation of several schools in the Indian-administered Kashmir by the New Delhi forces.

"The United Nations verified the use of seven schools by Indian security forces for four months. Schools were vacated by the end of 2020," it said.

Guterres expressed "alarm" over "detention and torture" by the Indian troops and their overall use of force against Kashmiri children in the Muslim-majority region.  

"I am alarmed at the detention and torture of children and concerned by the military use of schools," he said.

The UN chief called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to ensure that children were kept out of way of "all forms of ill-treatment" when taken into detention in prisons in the Indian-administrated Kashmir.

The disputed Muslim-majority Kashmir, located in the Himalaya region, is mainly divided between India and Pakistan, while a third strip of land in northern Kashmir is held by China.

The people in Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi for independence or unification with neighboring Pakistan since the two countries were partitioned in 1947.
Comment


Featured Stories
Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq Leader Qais Khazali: If the US Continues Its Bloodshed, We Are Capable of Responding
Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq Leader Qais Khazali: If the US Continues Its Bloodshed, We Are Capable of Responding
Germany Removes All Troops from Afghanistan, Ends Near 20-Year Military Stay
Germany Removes All Troops from Afghanistan, Ends Near 20-Year Military Stay
30 June 2021
Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Hit Saudi Camps near Maarib
Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Hit Saudi Camps near Maarib
30 June 2021
Iranian Navy Holds Drill in Caspian Sea
Iranian Navy Holds Drill in Caspian Sea
30 June 2021
US Statements on Peace in Yemen just Rhetoric: Ansarullah
US Statements on Peace in Yemen just Rhetoric: Ansarullah
29 June 2021
Rocket Missiles Hit US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor, Syria
Rocket Missiles Hit US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor, Syria
29 June 2021
Sources: Saudi Crown Prince Asks Israeli PM to Stand against Iran
Sources: Saudi Crown Prince Asks Israeli PM to Stand against Iran
29 June 2021
US Attack Is to Weaken Iraq, Its Security Forces and PMU: Iraqi Hashed Shaabi
US Attack Is to Weaken Iraq, Its Security Forces and PMU: Iraqi Hashed Shaabi
29 June 2021
Iraqi Faction Says Will Target US Warplanes
Iraqi Faction Says Will Target US Warplanes
28 June 2021
Union of Terrorism: Boko Haram Pledges Allegiance to Daesh in a Video
Union of Terrorism: Boko Haram Pledges Allegiance to Daesh in a Video
28 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Western Countries for Sheltering Terrorists
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Western Countries for Sheltering Terrorists
28 June 2021
“Israeli” FM: “Mistakes” Were Made in Relations with US during Bibi Era, “We’ll Fix Them”
“Israeli” FM: “Mistakes” Were Made in Relations with US during Bibi Era, “We’ll Fix Them”
28 June 2021
Major Trump Donor Owned Security Firm That Trained Khashoggi Killers
Major Trump Donor Owned Security Firm That Trained Khashoggi Killers
27 June 2021