Saudi Aggression Commits New Massacre in Yemen’s Border Area of Al-Raqo

Islam Times - The US-Saudi aggression committed a new massacre early Thursday in Yemen’s border area of al-Raqo in Saada province less than a day after a similar crime.

Two citizens were martyred and six others were wounded as a result of Saudi missile and artillery shelling on the border area of al-Raqo in Munabbih district.On Wednesday, Al-Masirah network reported that the border area of al-Raqo was subjected to Saudi missile and artillery shelling, which injured eight civilians, some of whom are in serious condition.Al-Masirah explained that the al-Raqo market was bombed by the Saudi-led aggression in an indiscriminate manner that lasted for hours, and the Apache helicopters run by the US-Saudi aggression had flown heavily over al-Raqo area since the early morning hours.In recent weeks, dozens of civilians, including children and women, were martyred and wounded in almost daily crimes committed by the Saudi forces, especially in al-Raqo area and the border areas in general.In light of its defeats on various frontlines and its failure to achieve any of its objectives, the US-Saudi aggression is notorious for its indiscrimination shown by its numerous attacks against densely-populated centers especially in Saada province, including markets, hospitals, and schools.Tens of thousands have lost their lives since August 2015, when Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched its devastating campaign against Yemen.