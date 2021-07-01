Video Shows Yemeni Drone Attack on Saudi Forces, Mercenaries in Border Area

Islam Times - The Yemeni war media circulated a video which shows the drone attack on the sites and gatherings of the Saudi forces and their mercenaries in Wadiaa border area.

It is worth noting that 10 Qasef 2-k drones were employed in the last-week attack. which claimed 60 of the KSA-led troops and mercenaries, including Saudi officers.Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.