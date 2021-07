Islam Times - Australia has completed its formal troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending an almost 20-year military occupation in the war-torn country that claimed 41 ADF members’ lives.

The recent departure of Australia’s final Defense personnel comes amid reports American troops could complete their exit “within days”, and as Taliban militants continue to retake districts across Afghanistan.According to the Defense Department’s website, Australia currently contributes “around 80 Defense personnel” to NATO, according to local forces.