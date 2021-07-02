0
Friday 2 July 2021 - 08:07

‘Israeli’ Warplanes Launch Fierce Strikes in Violation of Gaza Ceasefire

Story Code : 941150
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Launch Fierce Strikes in Violation of Gaza Ceasefire
“The strike was carried out in response to the arson balloon attacks,” the Zionist military said on its Twitter page of the Thursday attack.

It specified its target as an alleged site used by Hamas to “develop and build weapons.”

“Most of the fires [resulting from the purported balloons] were small and not dangerous,” The Times of ‘Israel’ reported, citing the Zionist regime’s Fire and Rescue Services. “Firefighters gained control of blazes before they cause damage,” the daily added.

The Zionist military added that it “will respond with determination against” any such incident.

In May, the occupation regime launched its fourth full-scale war against the already Tel Aviv-blockaded impoverished territory.

More than 250 Palestinians were martyred in the ‘Israeli’ war, but the regime was forced to put out a desperate call for a ceasefire after Palestinian resistance targeted the occupied territories with more than 4,000 rockets.

The ‘Israeli’ daily claimed that the Thursday offensive marked “a shift” in the occupation regime’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s policy. It said the attack had shown that the regime’s new officials had even ramped up their violence against the coastal territory compared to the previous ruling coalition of Benjamin Netanyahu, “which did not always respond to arson balloon attacks with airstrikes.”

Hamas has, however, strongly warned the regime on many occasions against testing its firepower. It has reminded it how the resistance’s rockets reached surprising distances during its latest successful defensive operation against the war.

The defensive campaign, known as the Operation al-Quds Sword, saw Hamas’ projectiles fly as far as the holy occupied city of al-Quds and Tel Aviv itself as well as even northern-lying cities such as Haifa and Nazareth.

The movement has, accordingly, asserted that it has many means at its disposal to contain the regime’s aggression.
Comment


Featured Stories
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
Russia Conducts Live Fire Exercise Near US-Led Naval Drill
Russia Conducts Live Fire Exercise Near US-Led Naval Drill
1 July 2021
Palestinian Authority, Hamas Slam German Obstruction in Investigating Israeli Crimes
Palestinian Authority, Hamas Slam German Obstruction in Investigating Israeli Crimes
2 July 2021
Video Shows Yemeni Drone Attack on Saudi Forces, Mercenaries in Border Area
Video Shows Yemeni Drone Attack on Saudi Forces, Mercenaries in Border Area
1 July 2021
Saudi Aggression Commits New Massacre in Yemen’s Border Area of Al-Raqo
Saudi Aggression Commits New Massacre in Yemen’s Border Area of Al-Raqo
1 July 2021
German President Rejects War Crimes Investigation against ‘Israel’ at the International Criminal Court
German President Rejects War Crimes Investigation against ‘Israel’ at the International Criminal Court
30 June 2021
China Constructing over 100 New Ballistic Missile Silos: Reports
China Constructing over 100 New Ballistic Missile Silos: Reports
1 July 2021
We Believe that the Court Will Rule on the Release of Sheikh Zakzaki: Lawyer
We Believe that the Court Will Rule on the Release of Sheikh Zakzaki: Lawyer
1 July 2021
Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq Leader Qais Khazali: If the US Continues Its Bloodshed, We Are Capable of Responding
Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq Leader Qais Khazali: If the US Continues Its Bloodshed, We Are Capable of Responding
30 June 2021
Germany Removes All Troops from Afghanistan, Ends Near 20-Year Military Stay
Germany Removes All Troops from Afghanistan, Ends Near 20-Year Military Stay
30 June 2021
Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Hit Saudi Camps near Maarib
Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Hit Saudi Camps near Maarib
30 June 2021
Iranian Navy Holds Drill in Caspian Sea
Iranian Navy Holds Drill in Caspian Sea
30 June 2021
US Statements on Peace in Yemen just Rhetoric: Ansarullah
US Statements on Peace in Yemen just Rhetoric: Ansarullah
29 June 2021