Hamas Official Says Relations with Hezbollah Never Cut

Islam Times - A senior official of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip has said that the movement's relations with Hezbollah in Lebanon are good and have never been severed.

"We may disagree on some issues, but there is no tension between us and the brothers in Hezbollah, nor between us and any component of the [Arab] nation, because we seek to have a good relationship with everyone," explained the deputy head of the Hamas political bureau in Gaza Khalil Al-Hayya."The relationship with Hezbollah is "deep, stable and solid," Arabi21 quoted Al-Hayya as saying.The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, received the head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, in Beirut on Tuesday. Haniyeh was accompanied by a delegation from the movement.According to a statement from the Lebanese group, Nasrallah and Haniyeh discussed the latest Israeli aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip as well as its consequences on the Palestinian, Arab, Islamic and international levels.Al-Hayya pointed out that the meeting with Nasrallah also focused on the unprecedented global solidarity with the Palestinian cause during the Israeli military offensive in May. This, he said, confirms that the Palestinian cause still has an important place in the hearts of free people around the world.The issue of the Palestinian refugees in Lebanon was considered by the two leaders. Their discussion looked at Hezbollah's possible contribution towards helping the refugees to obtain some of their social and human rights in a way that does not affect the reality for the Lebanese people.