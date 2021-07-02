Roadside Bomb Targets US Military Convoy South of Baghdad

Islam Times - News sources reported that a support convoy of the US military was targeted in the south of Baghdad.

A logistic convoy of the US military was targeted Friday morning in the southern city of Hilla.No casualties were reported in the attack.Meanwhile, the US embassy in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, sounded the alarm, thinking a drone had targeted it.According to the report, there was no attack on the US embassy in Baghdad.Attacks on US convoys in Iraq continue as Washington seeks to delay talks between Iraq and the United States on the withdrawal of US troops.Many Iraqi people and groups want the withdrawal of American terrorist forces from Iraq, and the Iraqi parliament has approved a plan for the withdrawal of US forces.