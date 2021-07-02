Iraq's Security, Stability Affect Regional Security: Iraqi PM

Islam Times - The Iraqi Prime Minister says that the security and stability of Iraq affect the security of the region.

Mustafa al-Kazemi said at a NATO summit in Brussels on Friday that the regional security depended on Iraq's security, adding that his government had made efforts to keep the country away from international and regional conflicts."We are working to keep Iraq from becoming a battleground for regional conflicts on the one hand and an arena for international conflicts on the other," al-Kazemi said, adding that Iraq strongly opposes using its territory to attack its neighbors.The Iraqi Prime Minister calls terrorism destructive, noting that the terrorism that destroys mosques, churches, and hospitals in Iraqi cities and kills the innocent is the same terrorism that has targeted the cities of the world.