0
Friday 2 July 2021 - 09:29

Iraq's Security, Stability Affect Regional Security: Iraqi PM

Story Code : 941160
Iraq
Mustafa al-Kazemi said at a NATO summit in Brussels on Friday that the regional security depended on Iraq's security, adding that his government had made efforts to keep the country away from international and regional conflicts.

"We are working to keep Iraq from becoming a battleground for regional conflicts on the one hand and an arena for international conflicts on the other," al-Kazemi said, adding that Iraq strongly opposes using its territory to attack its neighbors.

The Iraqi Prime Minister calls terrorism destructive, noting that the terrorism that destroys mosques, churches, and hospitals in Iraqi cities and kills the innocent is the same terrorism that has targeted the cities of the world.
Iraqi PM Announces Security Operation along Syria Border
Islam Times - Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al -Maliki was reported to give the instruction of conducting a wide-scale security operation against 'terror groups' along the Syrian border.
