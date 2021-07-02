Pakistan: Iran Playing Key Role in Afghanistan Peace Process

Islam Times - Pakistan's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri lauded Iran's position in resolving the crisis in Afghanistan, and called for further cooperation between Islamabad and Tehran.

"Certainly the Islamic Republic of Iran has an important role to play in Afghan peace process," Hafeez Chaudhri said.Reacting to the recent proposal of Iran's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard to revive Tehran-Islamabad-Kabul trilateral mechanism to help advance the peace process, he said that Iran is a very important regional country and a neighbor of Afghanistan and certainly it has an important role to play in Afghan peace process.Referring to Pakistan's close cooperation with Iran on Afghanistan, the Pakistani foreign ministry spokesman said, "Pakistan in past had worked with Iran on Afghan peace and we think all countries, especially the immediate neighbors of Afghanistan, must contribute towards the Afghan peace process."Last week, Taherian Fard traveled to Afghanistan and Pakistan to discuss the latest developments related to peace and Tehran's consultations with Afghanistan's neighbors.In a meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Taherian Fard proposed a tripartite meeting of Kabul, Islamabad, and Tehran.Pakistani Foreign Minister oShah Mehmood Qureshi during a meeting with Ambassador Ebrahim Taherian Fard, praised Iran's efforts to help advance the Afghan peace process and stressed the need to strengthen mutual cooperation and contribute to peace and stability in the region.Qureshi said unrest in Afghanistan has affected both Pakistan and Iran.He warned the escalation in Afghanistan could create an atmosphere for enemies of peace to undermine peace efforts in Afghanistan.