Israeli Blockade on Gaza Has Failed: Zionist Experts

Islam Times - Zionist experts considered that the Israeli blockade on Gaza has failed to achieve its targets, calling for lifting the siege in order to restore the stability in the settlements which lie in the Strip’s vicinity.

The Israeli analysts indicated that the launch of incendiary balloons from Gaza reflects the Palestinian factions’ insistence on imposing the prisoner swap deal with the entity, and that the Egyptian mediator is trying to achieve advance in the issue of the release of the prisoners from both sides and that of Gaza reconstruction.Meanwhile, the Zionist occupation army bombed sites for the Palestinian resistance in Gaza in response to the incendiary balloons fired from the Strip.