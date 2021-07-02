‘Most’ Violence in Arab Communities Led By Shin Bet Informants: ‘Israeli’ Officer

Islam Times - A senior Zionist police officer has said those leading violence in the Arab community in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories “are mostly Shin Bet informants.”

The comment was made in a recent high-level meeting at the occupation police headquarters, ‘Israeli’ Channel 13 news said Thursday.During the meeting, the police representative said ‘Israeli’ internal spy agency Shin Bet was the reason behind the police force’s inability to deal with violence in the Arab community.“The criminals who are currently leading the serious crime in Arab society are mostly Shin Bet informants and in this situation, the police are bound because those informants, who enjoy immunity, cannot be touched,” the unnamed senior officer was reported to have said.The report said the issue of crime in the Arab sector of the occupied territories and the fact that the regime’s police do not have the appropriate tools to deal with it was raised in the Wednesday meeting.The Shin Bet immediately responded to the remarks, claiming that the accusation was “false, has no basis and no connection with factual data” of recent indictments.It came days after five Arabs were killed in deadly shootings in the occupied territories in separate incidents, including an incident involving Yousef Jerushi, his wife Nawal and their daughter Rayan who were shot to death near the town of Eilabun in the Galilee.