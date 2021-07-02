Suicide Bomb Blast in Somali Capital Leaves 10 Dead

Islam Times - At least ten people were killed and nine others injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a busy restaurant at Jubba junction in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police and witnesses said on Friday.

At least 10 people were killed and several others were injured in the blast. Somali state television says a suicide bomber blew himself up at a restaurant in Mogadishu's Shibis district.No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but al-Shabaab is believed to be behind it.The al-Shabaab terrorist group, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda, has so far claimed responsibility for most of the bombings and terrorist attacks in Somalia and neighboring countries.The terrorist group has been trying to overthrow the Somali central government since 2007.Al-Shabaab was ousted from Mogadishu in 2011 by the Somali army and African Union troops.However, al-Shabaab still controls large parts of Somalia's rural areas.