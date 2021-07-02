0
Friday 2 July 2021 - 22:41

Suicide Bomb Blast in Somali Capital Leaves 10 Dead

Story Code : 941272
Suicide Bomb Blast in Somali Capital Leaves 10 Dead
At least 10 people were killed and several others were injured in the blast. Somali state television says a suicide bomber blew himself up at a restaurant in Mogadishu's Shibis district. 

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but al-Shabaab is believed to be behind it.

The al-Shabaab terrorist group, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda, has so far claimed responsibility for most of the bombings and terrorist attacks in Somalia and neighboring countries.

The terrorist group has been trying to overthrow the Somali central government since 2007.

Al-Shabaab was ousted from Mogadishu in 2011 by the Somali army and African Union troops.

However, al-Shabaab still controls large parts of Somalia's rural areas.
Comment


Featured Stories
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
Russia Conducts Live Fire Exercise Near US-Led Naval Drill
Russia Conducts Live Fire Exercise Near US-Led Naval Drill
1 July 2021
Palestinian Authority, Hamas Slam German Obstruction in Investigating Israeli Crimes
Palestinian Authority, Hamas Slam German Obstruction in Investigating Israeli Crimes
2 July 2021
Video Shows Yemeni Drone Attack on Saudi Forces, Mercenaries in Border Area
Video Shows Yemeni Drone Attack on Saudi Forces, Mercenaries in Border Area
1 July 2021
Saudi Aggression Commits New Massacre in Yemen’s Border Area of Al-Raqo
Saudi Aggression Commits New Massacre in Yemen’s Border Area of Al-Raqo
1 July 2021
German President Rejects War Crimes Investigation against ‘Israel’ at the International Criminal Court
German President Rejects War Crimes Investigation against ‘Israel’ at the International Criminal Court
30 June 2021
China Constructing over 100 New Ballistic Missile Silos: Reports
China Constructing over 100 New Ballistic Missile Silos: Reports
1 July 2021
We Believe that the Court Will Rule on the Release of Sheikh Zakzaki: Lawyer
We Believe that the Court Will Rule on the Release of Sheikh Zakzaki: Lawyer
1 July 2021
Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq Leader Qais Khazali: If the US Continues Its Bloodshed, We Are Capable of Responding
Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq Leader Qais Khazali: If the US Continues Its Bloodshed, We Are Capable of Responding
30 June 2021
Germany Removes All Troops from Afghanistan, Ends Near 20-Year Military Stay
Germany Removes All Troops from Afghanistan, Ends Near 20-Year Military Stay
30 June 2021
Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Hit Saudi Camps near Maarib
Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Hit Saudi Camps near Maarib
30 June 2021
Iranian Navy Holds Drill in Caspian Sea
Iranian Navy Holds Drill in Caspian Sea
30 June 2021
US Statements on Peace in Yemen just Rhetoric: Ansarullah
US Statements on Peace in Yemen just Rhetoric: Ansarullah
29 June 2021