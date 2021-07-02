US Says China's Buildup of Nuclear Arsenal 'Concerning'

Islam Times - The United States expressed concern over China's reported buildup of its nuclear arsenal, calling on Beijing to pursue practical measures to reduce the risks of arms races.

Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson, made the comment in a regular news briefing on Thursday, responding to a question about a report in the Washington Post that China had begun constructing more than 100 new missile silos in a desert area in the Western part of the country.Citing commercial satellite images obtained by researchers at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies in California, the American daily newspaper said the construction sites contained features that mirrored existing launch facilities for China’s existing arsenal of nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles."These reports and other developments suggest that the PRC's nuclear arsenal will grow more quickly, and to a higher level than perhaps previously anticipated," Price told reporters at the presser, using the acronym for the People's Republic of China."This buildup is concerning. It raises questions about the PRC's intent. And for us, it reinforces the importance of pursuing practical measures to reduce nuclear risks," he added."We encourage Beijing to engage with us on practical measures to reduce the risks of destabilizing arms races — potentially destabilizing tensions," he said.The United States has in the past raised similar concerns about the possibility of a nuclear war with China or Russia over their rapid advances in nuclear capabilities and accused them of destabilizing behaviors.China has over the years embraced a “limited deterrence” doctrine that prioritizes a lean but robust nuclear arsenal that ensures Beijing’s ability to retaliate against any adversary if attacked.Beijing has repeatedly complained about nuclear modernization programs proposed or already underway in the United States, saying its nuclear arsenal is dwarfed by those of Washington.China has also dismissed calls to participate in trilateral negotiations on arms control that involve both the United States and Russia over doubts about Washington’s sincerity in the talks, but said it would take part in international nuclear disarmament efforts in general.China said it would be happy to participate in the talks if Washington was willing to reduce its nuclear arsenal to the same level as Beijing.Beijing, whose arsenal is dwarfed by those of the United States, says it is ready to conduct bilateral dialogues on strategic security "on the basis of equality and mutual respect".Approximately 91 percent of all nuclear warheads are owned by the United States and Russia, each having around 4,000 in their military stockpiles.It is estimated that China has a stockpile of around 320 nuclear warheads.The US and China are also at odds over a range of issues, including China’s alleged rights abuses in the Western region of Xinjiang, anti-Beijing demonstrations in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, China’s territorial claims on Chinese Taipei and most of the South China Sea as well as the origin of the coronavirus.Beijing hoped for an improvement in relations under US President Joe Biden, who succeeded Donald Trump in January, but the new administration has shown no sign of backing down on hardline policies toward China.