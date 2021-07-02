0
Friday 2 July 2021 - 22:44

US Says China's Buildup of Nuclear Arsenal 'Concerning'

Story Code : 941274
US Says China
Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson, made the comment in a regular news briefing on Thursday, responding to a question about a report in the Washington Post that China had begun constructing more than 100 new missile silos in a desert area in the Western part of the country.

Citing commercial satellite images obtained by researchers at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies in California, the American daily newspaper said the construction sites contained features that mirrored existing launch facilities for China’s existing arsenal of nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles.

"These reports and other developments suggest that the PRC's nuclear arsenal will grow more quickly, and to a higher level than perhaps previously anticipated," Price told reporters at the presser, using the acronym for the People's Republic of China.

"This buildup is concerning. It raises questions about the PRC's intent. And for us, it reinforces the importance of pursuing practical measures to reduce nuclear risks," he added.

"We encourage Beijing to engage with us on practical measures to reduce the risks of destabilizing arms races — potentially destabilizing tensions," he said.

The United States has in the past raised similar concerns about the possibility of a nuclear war with China or Russia over their rapid advances in nuclear capabilities and accused them of destabilizing behaviors.

China has over the years embraced a “limited deterrence” doctrine that prioritizes a lean but robust nuclear arsenal that ensures Beijing’s ability to retaliate against any adversary if attacked.

Beijing has repeatedly complained about nuclear modernization programs proposed or already underway in the United States, saying its nuclear arsenal is dwarfed by those of Washington.

China has also dismissed calls to participate in trilateral negotiations on arms control that involve both the United States and Russia over doubts about Washington’s sincerity in the talks, but said it would take part in international nuclear disarmament efforts in general.

China said it would be happy to participate in the talks if Washington was willing to reduce its nuclear arsenal to the same level as Beijing.

Beijing, whose arsenal is dwarfed by those of the United States, says it is ready to conduct bilateral dialogues on strategic security "on the basis of equality and mutual respect".

Approximately 91 percent of all nuclear warheads are owned by the United States and Russia, each having around 4,000 in their military stockpiles.

It is estimated that China has a stockpile of around 320 nuclear warheads.

The US and China are also at odds over a range of issues, including China’s alleged rights abuses in the Western region of Xinjiang, anti-Beijing demonstrations in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, China’s territorial claims on Chinese Taipei and most of the South China Sea as well as the origin of the coronavirus.

Beijing hoped for an improvement in relations under US President Joe Biden, who succeeded Donald Trump in January, but the new administration has shown no sign of backing down on hardline policies toward China.

 
Related Stories
Hollande responds to Trump’s remarks concerning security in Paris
Islam Times - French President Francois Hollande has called on Donald Trump to show support for his allies after the US president made negative ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
Russia Conducts Live Fire Exercise Near US-Led Naval Drill
Russia Conducts Live Fire Exercise Near US-Led Naval Drill
1 July 2021
Palestinian Authority, Hamas Slam German Obstruction in Investigating Israeli Crimes
Palestinian Authority, Hamas Slam German Obstruction in Investigating Israeli Crimes
2 July 2021
Video Shows Yemeni Drone Attack on Saudi Forces, Mercenaries in Border Area
Video Shows Yemeni Drone Attack on Saudi Forces, Mercenaries in Border Area
1 July 2021
Saudi Aggression Commits New Massacre in Yemen’s Border Area of Al-Raqo
Saudi Aggression Commits New Massacre in Yemen’s Border Area of Al-Raqo
1 July 2021
German President Rejects War Crimes Investigation against ‘Israel’ at the International Criminal Court
German President Rejects War Crimes Investigation against ‘Israel’ at the International Criminal Court
30 June 2021
China Constructing over 100 New Ballistic Missile Silos: Reports
China Constructing over 100 New Ballistic Missile Silos: Reports
1 July 2021
We Believe that the Court Will Rule on the Release of Sheikh Zakzaki: Lawyer
We Believe that the Court Will Rule on the Release of Sheikh Zakzaki: Lawyer
1 July 2021
Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq Leader Qais Khazali: If the US Continues Its Bloodshed, We Are Capable of Responding
Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq Leader Qais Khazali: If the US Continues Its Bloodshed, We Are Capable of Responding
30 June 2021
Germany Removes All Troops from Afghanistan, Ends Near 20-Year Military Stay
Germany Removes All Troops from Afghanistan, Ends Near 20-Year Military Stay
30 June 2021
Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Hit Saudi Camps near Maarib
Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Hit Saudi Camps near Maarib
30 June 2021
Iranian Navy Holds Drill in Caspian Sea
Iranian Navy Holds Drill in Caspian Sea
30 June 2021
US Statements on Peace in Yemen just Rhetoric: Ansarullah
US Statements on Peace in Yemen just Rhetoric: Ansarullah
29 June 2021