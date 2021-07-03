0
Saturday 3 July 2021 - 09:13

‘Israeli’ Occupation Attacks West Bank Protests, Injures 150 Palestinians

Story Code : 941341
‘Israeli’ Occupation Attacks West Bank Protests, Injures 150 Palestinians
The violence erupted after Friday prayers when Zionist occupation forces attacked Palestinian protesters calling for the removal of Eviatar settlement outpost on Jabal Sabih in the town of Beita.

In further details, Palestine's official WAFA news agency said ‘Israeli’ soldiers fired rubber-coated metal rounds and stun grenades at Palestinians, injuring 150 protesters, of whom seven were hospitalized for being shot in the head while the others were treated at the scene.

WAFA said an ambulance was also hit by a teargas canister and another 79 protesters sustained suffocation from gas inhalation.

The illegal Eviatar settlement outpost near Nablus has become one of the focal points of clashes between Zionist settlers backed by the occupation regime forces and the Palestinian landowners.

On Thursday, a human rights organization called on the Tel Aviv apartheid regime to immediately implement a court order to evacuate extremist settlers from the outpost.

At least five Palestinians were recently shot dead by ‘Israeli’ troops as they protested the appropriation of more than five acres of their land - previously used for the cultivation of olives - for the construction of the Zionist settlement of Eviatar.

The Tel Aviv authorities have decided to turn Eviatar into a military base. But the Beita town residents have rejected the decision and pledged to continue their protests until the outpost is removed.

Tensions have reached boiling point as Zionist settlers continue their expropriation of Palestinian land, in some cases defying ‘Israeli’ occupation by refusing to evacuate land that Palestinians depend on for their livelihoods.

Villages in the occupied West Bank often hold Friday demonstrations against land confiscations, house demolitions, and ‘Israeli’ settlements. ‘Israeli’ occupation forces usually respond to the protests with disproportionate violence.
Comment


Featured Stories
Lavrov: US Must Stop Looting Syria’s Natural Resources, Fight Terrorists Instead
Lavrov: US Must Stop Looting Syria’s Natural Resources, Fight Terrorists Instead
Maduro Says US Planning his Assassination
Maduro Says US Planning his Assassination
3 July 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Attacks West Bank Protests, Injures 150 Palestinians
‘Israeli’ Occupation Attacks West Bank Protests, Injures 150 Palestinians
3 July 2021
19 Missing, Homes Swept Away in Japan Landslide after Heavy Rain
19 Missing, Homes Swept Away in Japan Landslide after Heavy Rain
3 July 2021
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
2 July 2021
Russia Conducts Live Fire Exercise Near US-Led Naval Drill
Russia Conducts Live Fire Exercise Near US-Led Naval Drill
1 July 2021
Palestinian Authority, Hamas Slam German Obstruction in Investigating Israeli Crimes
Palestinian Authority, Hamas Slam German Obstruction in Investigating Israeli Crimes
2 July 2021
Video Shows Yemeni Drone Attack on Saudi Forces, Mercenaries in Border Area
Video Shows Yemeni Drone Attack on Saudi Forces, Mercenaries in Border Area
1 July 2021
Saudi Aggression Commits New Massacre in Yemen’s Border Area of Al-Raqo
Saudi Aggression Commits New Massacre in Yemen’s Border Area of Al-Raqo
1 July 2021
German President Rejects War Crimes Investigation against ‘Israel’ at the International Criminal Court
German President Rejects War Crimes Investigation against ‘Israel’ at the International Criminal Court
30 June 2021
China Constructing over 100 New Ballistic Missile Silos: Reports
China Constructing over 100 New Ballistic Missile Silos: Reports
1 July 2021
We Believe that the Court Will Rule on the Release of Sheikh Zakzaki: Lawyer
We Believe that the Court Will Rule on the Release of Sheikh Zakzaki: Lawyer
1 July 2021
Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq Leader Qais Khazali: If the US Continues Its Bloodshed, We Are Capable of Responding
Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq Leader Qais Khazali: If the US Continues Its Bloodshed, We Are Capable of Responding
30 June 2021