‘Israeli’ Occupation Attacks West Bank Protests, Injures 150 Palestinians

Islam Times - Fierce confrontations broke out between Zionist occupation forces and Palestinians protesting against an illegal settlement outpost near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, leaving dozens of the Palestinians injured.

The violence erupted after Friday prayers when Zionist occupation forces attacked Palestinian protesters calling for the removal of Eviatar settlement outpost on Jabal Sabih in the town of Beita.In further details, Palestine's official WAFA news agency said ‘Israeli’ soldiers fired rubber-coated metal rounds and stun grenades at Palestinians, injuring 150 protesters, of whom seven were hospitalized for being shot in the head while the others were treated at the scene.WAFA said an ambulance was also hit by a teargas canister and another 79 protesters sustained suffocation from gas inhalation.The illegal Eviatar settlement outpost near Nablus has become one of the focal points of clashes between Zionist settlers backed by the occupation regime forces and the Palestinian landowners.On Thursday, a human rights organization called on the Tel Aviv apartheid regime to immediately implement a court order to evacuate extremist settlers from the outpost.At least five Palestinians were recently shot dead by ‘Israeli’ troops as they protested the appropriation of more than five acres of their land - previously used for the cultivation of olives - for the construction of the Zionist settlement of Eviatar.The Tel Aviv authorities have decided to turn Eviatar into a military base. But the Beita town residents have rejected the decision and pledged to continue their protests until the outpost is removed.Tensions have reached boiling point as Zionist settlers continue their expropriation of Palestinian land, in some cases defying ‘Israeli’ occupation by refusing to evacuate land that Palestinians depend on for their livelihoods.Villages in the occupied West Bank often hold Friday demonstrations against land confiscations, house demolitions, and ‘Israeli’ settlements. ‘Israeli’ occupation forces usually respond to the protests with disproportionate violence.