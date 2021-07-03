0
Saturday 3 July 2021 - 10:15

Envoy Rejects US Accusations against Iran as Baseless

Story Code : 941362
Envoy Rejects US Accusations against Iran as Baseless
Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi wrote a letter to the president of the UN Security Council, to react to anti-Iranian accusations of Washington.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly announced that it has not had any direct or indirect role in attacks against US facilities or personnel in Iraq, reads the letter. Therefore, the letter continues, any attempt to attribute such allegations to Iran, either explicitly or implicitly, is false and baseless and lacks the most basic credible information. Tehran strongly rejects such claims and considers them legally invalid, added the envoy.

Iran vehemently rejects the arbitrary interpretation of the US of Article 51 of the UN Charter to justify its illegal June 27 attack on Syria and Iraq, said the envoy, adding that Tehran strongly condemns the aggression as violation of sovereignty of the two countries.

The US argument that such attacks were carried out to “deter” the Islamic Republic of Iran and so-called “Iranian-backed militias” from further attacks on US personnel or facilities in Iraq has no real or legal basis as it is based solely on an arbitrary interpretation of Article 51 of the UN Charter, added the diplomat.

Recent US attempts to accuse others to cover up its irresponsible and destabilizing activities and adventurous military actions in the region are doomed to failure, noted Takht-Ravanchi.

Earlier, the US representative to the UN had sent a letter to the UNSC, making accusations against Iran and claiming that the decision for attack was taken after it was proved that non-military measures were not enough.
Comment


Featured Stories
Lavrov: US Must Stop Looting Syria’s Natural Resources, Fight Terrorists Instead
Lavrov: US Must Stop Looting Syria’s Natural Resources, Fight Terrorists Instead
Maduro Says US Planning his Assassination
Maduro Says US Planning his Assassination
3 July 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Attacks West Bank Protests, Injures 150 Palestinians
‘Israeli’ Occupation Attacks West Bank Protests, Injures 150 Palestinians
3 July 2021
19 Missing, Homes Swept Away in Japan Landslide after Heavy Rain
19 Missing, Homes Swept Away in Japan Landslide after Heavy Rain
3 July 2021
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
2 July 2021
Russia Conducts Live Fire Exercise Near US-Led Naval Drill
Russia Conducts Live Fire Exercise Near US-Led Naval Drill
1 July 2021
Palestinian Authority, Hamas Slam German Obstruction in Investigating Israeli Crimes
Palestinian Authority, Hamas Slam German Obstruction in Investigating Israeli Crimes
2 July 2021
Video Shows Yemeni Drone Attack on Saudi Forces, Mercenaries in Border Area
Video Shows Yemeni Drone Attack on Saudi Forces, Mercenaries in Border Area
1 July 2021
Saudi Aggression Commits New Massacre in Yemen’s Border Area of Al-Raqo
Saudi Aggression Commits New Massacre in Yemen’s Border Area of Al-Raqo
1 July 2021
German President Rejects War Crimes Investigation against ‘Israel’ at the International Criminal Court
German President Rejects War Crimes Investigation against ‘Israel’ at the International Criminal Court
30 June 2021
China Constructing over 100 New Ballistic Missile Silos: Reports
China Constructing over 100 New Ballistic Missile Silos: Reports
1 July 2021
We Believe that the Court Will Rule on the Release of Sheikh Zakzaki: Lawyer
We Believe that the Court Will Rule on the Release of Sheikh Zakzaki: Lawyer
1 July 2021
Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq Leader Qais Khazali: If the US Continues Its Bloodshed, We Are Capable of Responding
Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq Leader Qais Khazali: If the US Continues Its Bloodshed, We Are Capable of Responding
30 June 2021