Saturday 3 July 2021 - 11:19

52 Taliban Forces Killed in Afghanistan’s Helmand

Story Code : 941375
52 Taliban Forces Killed in Afghanistan’s Helmand
The Afghan Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that 52 Taliban forces were killed and 41 others were wounded in several cities in Helmand province in an airstrike of Afghanistan government’s army fighter jets, TOLO News reported.

According to the report, the Afghan Air Force targeted Taliban bases around Nad-e Ali, Gereshk and Nahr-e-Saraj districts in Helmand province.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense also said that a large amount of Taliban’s weapons, ammunition and military equipment were destroyed in the airstrikes.
