Russia: US Withdrawal from Afghanistan Should Not Result in Deployment of Troops to Asia

Islam Times - The withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan should not lead to a redeployment of US and NATO military infrastructure to Central Asia, Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov stated.

"This process cannot and should not turn into a redeployment of US and NATO military infrastructure facilities to countries neighboring the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially to Central Asia. We have already sent such a signal to Washington at various levels, I hope it will be heard," Kabulov told Sputnik.The US and its NATO allies launched a military operation in Afghanistan in 2001. It was part of Operation Enduring Freedom, launched in response to the September 11, 2001, attacks.The administration of President Joe Biden initially promised to complete the troop withdrawal by September 11. In late June, media report that the US could finish it within days, but up to 1,000 troops could remain to serve as security forces for the US Embassy and the city's airport. The United States had about 2,500 troops in Afghanistan when the withdrawal process began on May 1.Earlier in June, the top US general in Afghanistan, Austin Miller, told reporters that Afghanistan may descend into civil war after the formal US withdrawal from the country.Recently, Bagram Air Base, one of the largest military sites in Afghanistan, has been fully vacated by the US and other foreign troops. Located 40km North of Kabul, Bagram was extensively used by NATO troops during the two-decade presence in the country. The various facilities of the small city-sized locality served to launch air surveillance and bombing missions. A major logistical hub, it provided medical services, hosted visiting US presidents and other senior officials, and was used to hold and interrogate people captured by the US and allies, according to RT.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has confirmed that the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan will be completed by the end of August, following earlier reports that a full withdrawal was imminent.Earlier this week, several members of the international coalition behind NATO’s Resolute Support Mission, including Germany, announced that they had fully withdrawn their soldiers from Afghanistan.The United States ramped up planning for an emergency evacuation of its embassy in Kabul, as the US troops continue their withdrawal from Afghanistan and concerns linger over the security in the conflict-torn country after their departure, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials.Not only diplomats but also thousands of US citizens in the country could be evacuated; however, while the preparations have been sped up, there is currently no need for immediate evacuation, the newspaper reported Friday.The plans are mostly classified, but the US is now keeping helicopters at the nearby Kabul airport that could be used for a possible evacuation, officials told the daily.