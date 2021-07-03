Bahrainis Slam Regime’s Detention of Ex-MP from Hospital

Islam Times - Bahraini human rights and anti-regime opposition groups widely criticized the Bahraini authorities’ detention of former member of the parliament Ousama Tamimi from the hospital while he was receiving medical treatment.

The groups called for releasing him immediately.Tamimi was arrested after publishing a voice recording in which he confirmed that the regime operators have injected him with a poisonous material while he was arrested previously, causing him many diseases, among which was cancer.Rights sources also indicated that a regime’s security forces raided a hospital where Tamimi was receiving medical treatment after being poisoned by the Bahraini security personnel during a previous detention, which came along with storming his house by many police forces.Tamimi accused the authorities of attempting to assassinate him by poisoning him with a material that caused him several diseases, such as brain and heart thrombosis, cancer, kidney failure, and liver disease.In this context, the International Center for Supporting Rights and Freedoms in Geneva pointed to that Tamimi’s stances contradict the country’s policies which it is keen to display, because he was pro-democracy, and a supporter of political prisoners in Bahrain, in addition to the Palestinian Cause for which he burned the ‘Israeli’ flag inside the Bahraini parliament.Relatively, the al-Wefaq National Islamic Society called for releasing Tamimi and thousands of political prisoners in the Bahraini regime’s prisons, stressing on the necessity to provide him with all humanitarian and medical atmosphere.The society urged the formation of a committee that investigates the accusations Tamimi filed against the regime about attempting to poison him, pointing to that the official side must deal with such accusations professionally as they are dangerous.For its part, the February 14 Supporters [Ansar] Youth Movement strongly condemned the detention, calling for his release immediately. The movement also noted that Tamimi has always been chased and detained to refrain from telling the truth and supporting the Bahraini people’s demands for freedom, honor, dignity, and right to self-determination.The Ansar movement also expressed solidarity with Tamimi and hailed his stances towards the revolution, the people, and their just and legitimate demands.