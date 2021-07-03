0
Saturday 3 July 2021 - 23:28

Russian Warplanes Practice Bombing Enemy Ships in Black Sea

Story Code : 941478
More than 10 Russian fighter jets and bombers have carried out training flights over the Black Sea, as military forces from Ukraine, the United States and other NATO countries carry out another military exercise in the area, a report by Reuters said on Saturday. 

On Saturday, Russia's Black Sea Fleet said warplanes from its aviation units and those of the southern military district had taken part in training exercises.

The drills involved aircraft including Sukhoi Su-30SM multi-purpose fighters, Sukhoi Su-24M bombers, Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bombers and Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets, Reuters cited a report by RIA news agency.

The exercise comes as NATO, Ukraine and allies conduct their large-scale Sea Breeze drills in the region.

Those drills are set to last two weeks and involve about 5,000 military personnel from NATO and other allies, and around 30 ships and 40 aircraft, with US missile destroyer USS Ross and the US Marine Corps taking part.
