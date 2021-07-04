0
Sunday 4 July 2021 - 10:27

Russia: US Military Presence in Region Unacceptable

Zamir Kabulov said in a speech on Saturday: "The withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan should not lead to the redeployment of US troops to the region and the establishment of bases in Central Asian and neighboring countries with Iran."

The Russian president's special envoy for Afghanistan added that Russia had already expressed its opposition to the redeployment and the establishment of a US base in the region.

After 20 years of military presence in Afghanistan, the United States has announced that it will withdraw its forces from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021.

The United States and its allies invaded Afghanistan in 2001 under the pretext of fighting terrorism and providing security in Afghanistan. This occupation has led to war, conflict, and the destruction of Afghanistan's economic infrastructure and insecurity, terrorism, and narcotics production.
Russian Warplanes Practice Bombing Enemy Ships in Black Sea
Islam Times - Russian warplanes practiced bombing enemy ships in the Black Sea as the NATO drills in the Balck Sea continue, Russia's Black Sea Fleet said in a statement on Saturday.
