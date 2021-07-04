Russia: US Military Presence in Region Unacceptable

Islam Times - The Russian president's Special Envoy to Afghanistan called the US military presence in the region unacceptable.

Zamir Kabulov said in a speech on Saturday: "The withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan should not lead to the redeployment of US troops to the region and the establishment of bases in Central Asian and neighboring countries with Iran."The Russian president's special envoy for Afghanistan added that Russia had already expressed its opposition to the redeployment and the establishment of a US base in the region.After 20 years of military presence in Afghanistan, the United States has announced that it will withdraw its forces from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021.The United States and its allies invaded Afghanistan in 2001 under the pretext of fighting terrorism and providing security in Afghanistan. This occupation has led to war, conflict, and the destruction of Afghanistan's economic infrastructure and insecurity, terrorism, and narcotics production.