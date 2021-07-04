US Must Be Responsible for Its Crimes: Official

Islam Times - Deputy chief of human rights high council for international affairs said that US crimes against humanity in international law should not go unpunished, and the US government must be responsible for its crimes.

Attending the 3rd International Conference on 'American Human Rights' from the perspective of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Majid Tafreshi stated: "Today, 13,000 US troops are fleeing Afghanistan for fear of an international criminal tribunal."According to Tafreshi, UN figures show that more than 32,000 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan's military conflict over the past 18 years.He also underlined that the continuation of the Israeli regime's crimes would not have been possible without the United States' support.