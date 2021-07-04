0
Sunday 4 July 2021 - 20:58

Several al-Qaeda Commanders Slain as Yemeni forces Mount Offensive at Bayda

Local media outlets said Yemeni forces and their allies targeted AQAP strongholds in the al-Sawma’ah district of the province on Saturday, killing a number of al-Qaeda members and their commanders in the process.

The sources said al-Qaeda elements and Saudi-backed militants suffered heavy casualties during the attacks, including the death of the self-proclaimed al-Qaeda governor of Bayda, Abu Dharr al-Tayabi.

“The commanders of al-Qaeda terrorist group had gathered in Tayab area to coordinate attacks on Yemeni army troops and Popular Committees. Their gathering place came under attack by a barrage of artillery rounds,” a source said.

“A number of militant commanders, including Mohammed Hussein al-Junaidi – commander of al-Qaeda militants in the Mudiyah district of Abyan province, Tawfiq al-Farawi, Abdul Hakim Mubarak al-Qaisi, and Othman Ahmad Abdullah al-Mushdali, were among those killed.”

The development took place a day after Muammar al-Iryani, Yemeni information minister in the administration of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, announced the start of military operations against Yemeni army soldiers and Popular Committees fighters in al-Bayda province.

On June 16, tribal sources in Ma’rib province said Saudi-led coalition forces were using al-Qaeda elements to open new fronts in al-Bayda province.

Last year, minister of interior in the Yemeni National Salvation Government Abdul Karim al-Houthi also said that the Saudi-led coalition was using elements of Daesh and al-Qaeda terrorist groups to fight Yemeni forces.

“According to our information, a large number of ISIL and al-Qaeda terrorists have joined the ranks of Yemeni aggressors and their mercenaries in occupied territories, especially in al-Bayda province,” he told Yemen’s al-Masira television network at the time.
