0
Sunday 4 July 2021 - 22:24

Syria Reports Several Explosions Heard at US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor

Story Code : 941583
Syrian media reported in breaking news that several horrific explosions were heard from the US military base at the Al-Omar oil field in Deir ez-Zor.

No further details have been released.

Also, this military base was the target of a rocket attack last Monday.

The Russian website South Front reported last Wednesday, citing satellite images, that heavy damage had been inflicted upon the military base after the rocket attack.

The US military and its affiliated terrorist elements have been present illegally in northern and eastern Syria for a long time, and in addition to looting the country's oil and grain resources, they are taking action against Syrian residents and forces in those regions.

Syrian officials have repeatedly condemned the actions of the United States and its allies in Syria.

The United States is a major sponsor of terrorists in Syria.

The crisis in Syria began in 2011 with a massive offensive by terrorist groups backed by Saudi Arabia, the United States and their allies to shift the regional equation in favor of the Zionist regime. 
