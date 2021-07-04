Success of Vienna Talks in Iraq's Interest: Iraqi PM

Islam Times - Iraqi Prime Minister said that the success of the Vienna talks would have a positive impact on the whole region, especially Iraq.

"A deal between Iran and the United States is very important and decisive for the region," said Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi during a visit to Italy. "It will have a positive impact on the whole region and will contribute to the stability of Iraq."He added: "We are in contact with the Biden administration and we believe we can move towards a regional dialogue. We want Iraq to be one of the countries that successfully manage crises, not a country that is affected by the crises."Al-Kazemi said: "We must take the path of political dialogue to resolve disputes so that everyone can enjoy peace."