Sunday 4 July 2021 - 22:27

Success of Vienna Talks in Iraq's Interest: Iraqi PM

Success of Vienna Talks in Iraq
"A deal between Iran and the United States is very important and decisive for the region," said Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi during a visit to Italy. "It will have a positive impact on the whole region and will contribute to the stability of Iraq."

He added: "We are in contact with the Biden administration and we believe we can move towards a regional dialogue. We want Iraq to be one of the countries that successfully manage crises, not a country that is affected by the crises."

Al-Kazemi said: "We must take the path of political dialogue to resolve disputes so that everyone can enjoy peace."
